Huntington Bancshares says loan pipelines steady, fundamentals positive

  • Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) says its loan pipelines "remain steady, and credit metrics remain strong" when announcing Q4 results.
  • It is adjusting revenue and expense expectations on the assumption of no interest rate hikes for its 2019 outlook in response to market volatility, says Chairman, President, and CEO Steve Steinour.
  • Sees 2019 full-year revenue increasing 4%-7% and NIM to remain flat on a GAAP basis.
  • Full-year noninterest expense is expected to rise 2%-4%.
  • Average loans and leases are expected to increase 4%-6% and average total deposits also seen up 4%-6% on an annual basis.
  • Q4 EPS of 29 cents fell 2 cents short of the average analyst estimate; compares with 33 cents in Q3 and 26 cents in Q4 2017 when excluding an 11-cent benefit.
  • Q4 net interest income of $833M rose 4% from Q3 and 8% from a year ago; net interest margin of 3.41% vs. 3.32% in Q3 and 3.30% in the year-ago period.
  • Q4 average loans and leases increased to $73.8B vs. $72.8B in Q3 and $68.9B in Q4 2017; average core deposits rose to $79.1B from $77.7B in Q3 and $73.9B in the year-ago quarter.
  • Tangible book value per common share of $7.34 at Dec. 31 , 2018 vs. $7.06 at Sept. 30, 2018.
  • Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.
  • Previously: Huntington Bancshares misses by $0.02, beats on revenue (Jan. 24)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.