Huntington Bancshares says loan pipelines steady, fundamentals positive
Jan. 24, 2019 7:59 AM ETHuntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)HBANBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) says its loan pipelines "remain steady, and credit metrics remain strong" when announcing Q4 results.
- It is adjusting revenue and expense expectations on the assumption of no interest rate hikes for its 2019 outlook in response to market volatility, says Chairman, President, and CEO Steve Steinour.
- Sees 2019 full-year revenue increasing 4%-7% and NIM to remain flat on a GAAP basis.
- Full-year noninterest expense is expected to rise 2%-4%.
- Average loans and leases are expected to increase 4%-6% and average total deposits also seen up 4%-6% on an annual basis.
- Q4 EPS of 29 cents fell 2 cents short of the average analyst estimate; compares with 33 cents in Q3 and 26 cents in Q4 2017 when excluding an 11-cent benefit.
- Q4 net interest income of $833M rose 4% from Q3 and 8% from a year ago; net interest margin of 3.41% vs. 3.32% in Q3 and 3.30% in the year-ago period.
- Q4 average loans and leases increased to $73.8B vs. $72.8B in Q3 and $68.9B in Q4 2017; average core deposits rose to $79.1B from $77.7B in Q3 and $73.9B in the year-ago quarter.
- Tangible book value per common share of $7.34 at Dec. 31 , 2018 vs. $7.06 at Sept. 30, 2018.
- Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.
- Previously: Huntington Bancshares misses by $0.02, beats on revenue (Jan. 24)