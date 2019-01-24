Asterias' OPC1 cells show durable effect after a year in spinal cord injury patients

  • Top-line data at month 12 in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial, SCiStar, evaluating Asterias Biotherapeutics' (NYSEMKT:AST) OPC1 cells in patients with severe spinal cord injuries showed a sustained effect.
  • MRI scans a year after injection showed no evidence of adverse changes in any of the 25 treated patients.
  • MRI scans from three subjects in Cohort 1 and 95% (n=21/22) in Cohorts 2-5 were consistent with tissue matrix formation at the injury site.
  • 95% (n=21/22) of patients receiving either 10M or 20M cells recovered at least one motor level on at least one side. 32% (n=7/22) recovered at least two levels on at least one side.
  • A Phase 2 trial is next up.
