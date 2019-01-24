Delphi Technologies suspends dividends to focus on buybacks

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) approves a new $200M share repurchase program and says it will suspend its quarterly dividend. The repurchase program replaces the prior authorization and is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

The board says believes that it is appropriate to refocus the company's capital allocation priorities towards share repurchases rather than paying a quarterly dividend to create long-term shareholder value.

The company intends to commence share repurchases shortly after its current closed trading period restriction expires.

Source: Press Release