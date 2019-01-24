ECB maintains key interest rates as expected

The European Central Bank decides to keep key interest rates unchanged in its first monetary policy meeting of the year, as it had said it would.

Marginal lending rate is at 0.25%, main refinancing rate at 0, and deposit rate at -0.4%.

Still sees key interest rates staying at present levels at least through the summer of 2019.

Reiterates its intention to continue reinvesting principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the asset purchase program for an extended period past the date when it starts raising key ECB interest rates.

Previously: Investors look for ECB to acknowledge risks to eurozone economy (Jan. 24)

ETFs: FXE, VGK, EUO, HEDJ, FEZ, EUFN, EZU, IEV, OTC:ERO, EPV, IEUR, EURL, DRR, FEU, ULE, DBEU, EUFX, HEZU, EEA, URR, FEEU, FEP, UPV, ADRU, EUFL, FEUZ, DBEZ, FIEU, DEZU, GSEU, PTEU, FIEE, HFXE, BBEU, DEUR, EDOM, FLEE, RFEU, UEUR