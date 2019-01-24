Union Pacific expects operating margin improvement

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) reports quarterly freight revenue growth of 6% in Q4 as positive volume, increased fuel surcharge revenue and core pricing gains all kicked in. The Industrial (+10%) and Premium (+15%) businesses saw the strongest growth during the quarter.

The company's operating ratio of 61.6% was up 110 bps from last year's mark of 60.5%.

CEO outlook: "We are optimistic that continued economic growth, improving service performance and the strength of our diverse franchise will drive positive volume and revenue growth in 2019. We expect operating margins will increase as a result of solid core pricing gains and significant productivity benefits from our G55 + 0 initiatives, including Unified Plan 2020."