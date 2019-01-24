Navidea Biopharma to proceed with lawsuit against financier

The Ohio Supreme Court has dismissed a petition filed by Capital Royalty Partners II, L.P. and affiliated entities (CRG) seeking an end to its litigation with Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NAVB) by asserting that a district court judge's refusal to dismiss the complaint was improper.

The company intends to resume its litigation. The dispute arose in May 2016 when CRG notified NAVB that it was in default on its loan and CRG was entitled to certain remedies.

