Highlights from Las Vegas Sands' earnings call
Jan. 24, 2019
- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) execs highlighted the upside still left in Macau and in particular the opening of the new Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macau Bridge during yesterday's post-earnings conference call.
- "We're just very bullish and we are blinded by the extreme size of Macao in terms of the market today, but more important tomorrow. And look at the rest of the rim, look what the bridge has done, the bridge is a game changer. It's a magnificent achievement that accesses all China," noted COO Rob Goldstein.
- The positive outlook from Las Vegas Sands includes some confidence on the VIP segment despite broad concerns in the industry on slowing GDP and regualtory crackdown.
- "I think we're more confident of the sustainable growth of the premium mass, mass short term, but I wouldn't rule out VIP. This has proven me very resilient over the years," Goldstein said.
- The casino company also updated on the London-themed Macau remodel of the Londoner, saying an opening in late 2020 is anticipated. Meanwhile, the St. Regis in Las Vegas is expected to open in the next 18 to 24 months.
- Shares of LVS are down 3.10% in premarket trading.