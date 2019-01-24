More on W.W. Grainger's Q4 mixed results

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) reports volume rose 7% in Q4.

Sales in the United States grew 6% for the quarter.

Adjusted Gross margin fell 70 bps to 38.5%

Adjusted operating margin rate up 50 bps to 11.2%.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: +4% to +8.5%; Gross profit margin rate: 38.1% to 38.7%; Operating margin rate: 12.2% to 13%; Diluted EPS: $17.10 to $18.70; Operating cash flow: $1.1B to $1.3B; Tax rate: 24.5% to 27.5%; U.S. operating margin rate: 15.5% to 16.1%.

GWW +0.96% premarket.

