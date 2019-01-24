Freeport McMoRan -5% after earnings, revenue miss expectations

Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) -5.3% pre-market after missing estimates for both Q4 earnings and revenues, and guiding for sharply lower sales of copper and gold in 2019.

Q4 net earnings of $140M, or $0.09/share, plunged from $1.04B, or $0.71/share, in the year-earlier quarter, and revenue tumbled 27% to $3.68B from $5.04B a year ago.

FCX forecasts consolidated sales for 2019 - which it says reflects a transition year - of 3.3B lbs. of copper (-13% Y/Y), 800K oz. of gold (-67% Y/Y) and 94M lbs. of molybdenum (flat); for Q1, FCX expects 800M lbs. of copper, 255K oz. of gold and 24M lbs. of molybdenum.

In Q4, FCX sold 785M lbs. of copper, 266K oz. of gold and 24M lbs. of molybdenum; FCX's average realized price for copper during the quarter fell 14% Y/Y to $2.75/lb.

As Freeport Indonesia transitions mining from the open pit to underground, its production is expected to be significantly lower in 2019 and 2020 vs. 2018.

For 2019, FCX expects operating cash flows of ~$1.8B, based on cost and sales volume estimates and certain average prices, and sees $2.4B in capex for the full year.