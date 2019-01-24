UnitedHealth sues former exec over trade secrets
Jan. 24, 2019 8:46 AM ETUnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)UNHBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- UnitedHealth Group's (NYSE:UNH) Optum unit is suing former IT executive David Smith for breach of contract related to his alleged theft of trade secrets and taking them to Amazon's new health venture with Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase (referred to as ABC).
- Optum says Mr. Smith's involvement in the new venture "poses a direct threat to Optum's trade secrets and confidential information" considering that he was one a small group of people who had access to its P&L statements, attended strategy meetings and sought out proprietary information from Optum employees who did not work directly from him.
- Attorneys for Mr. Smith counter that he is not serving in a competitive role, adding that ABC is not profit-seeking and offers no products or services to the general market. They also say that Optum escorted Mr. Smith from his office two days after he disclosed that he had accepted the job offer, leaving all Optum property behind.