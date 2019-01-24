Great-West Lifeco to sell unit in $1.2B deal
Jan. 24, 2019 8:53 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Great-West Lifeco's (GWLOF, GWLIF) U.S.-based life and annuity insurance unit agrees to sell, via reinsurance, substantially all of its individual life insurance and annuity business to Protective Life Insurance, a unit of Dai-ichi Life Holdings (DCNSF, DLICY).
- The deal is valued at about $1.2B (C$1.6B), and includes includes a significant positive ceding commission to Great-West Lifeco's U.S. entities and a capital release of about $400M.
- The business being sold contributed about $95M to Great-West Lifeco net earnings for the first three quarters of 2018.
- Great-West Lifeco expects to recognize at closing an IFRS book value loss related to the transaction of about $70M and transaction costs of $57M.