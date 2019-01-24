BAML drops FY19 estimates on Kimberly-Clark

  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch lowers its estimates on Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) after taking in the company's Q4 earnings report. The firm now expects 2019 EPS of $6.57 vs. $6.77 prior est. and organic sales growth of +1.5% vs. +1% prior est.
  • "KMB is taking action to improve the profitability of its business and recover commodity pressures, but we anticipate near-term earnings visibility to be hampered by competitive dynamics," warns BAML.
  • "With valuation at the low end of large-cap HPC peers and EPS only trimmed by low single digit today, we see shares more range-bound."
  • The firm maintains a Neutral rating on KMB and keeps a price objective of $115 PO (17X multiple).
  • Previously: Kimberly-Clark down 2.7% post Q4 results (Jan. 23)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.