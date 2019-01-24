BAML drops FY19 estimates on Kimberly-Clark
- Bank of America Merrill Lynch lowers its estimates on Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) after taking in the company's Q4 earnings report. The firm now expects 2019 EPS of $6.57 vs. $6.77 prior est. and organic sales growth of +1.5% vs. +1% prior est.
- "KMB is taking action to improve the profitability of its business and recover commodity pressures, but we anticipate near-term earnings visibility to be hampered by competitive dynamics," warns BAML.
- "With valuation at the low end of large-cap HPC peers and EPS only trimmed by low single digit today, we see shares more range-bound."
- The firm maintains a Neutral rating on KMB and keeps a price objective of $115 PO (17X multiple).
