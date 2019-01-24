Actuant to focus on industrial tools, explore sale of EC&S business

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) says it plans to focus solely on its industrial tools and services business, and has initiated a process to sell off its engineered components and systems business.

ATU's plan to be a pure-play industrial tools and services company follows a two-year transformation that includes the sale of its Precision-Hayes business and plan to sell the Cortland U.S. business, and the completion of a realignment that created two separate operating segments.

The company's engineered components and systems business had revenue of $592M in FY 2018 ended Aug. 31, or 50% of total revenue.