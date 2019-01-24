Ford warns on hard Brexit
Jan. 24, 2019
- Ford (NYSE:F) believes a hard Brexit will cost the company $800M in 2019 due to WTO tariffs and a softening pound, according to information obtained by Sky News.
- The company is talking to trade unions about potential job cuts if the hard Brexit scenario plays out.
- If you're wondering what Ford execs said yesterday about Brexit during the earnings conference call (transcript) the answer is nothing. Not a single analyst asked about the impact.
- Shares of Ford are up 0.12% premarket to $8.35.