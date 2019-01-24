Microsoft wins Albertsons cloud in Amazon blow

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and supermarket chain Albertsons sign an agreement to make Azure the preferred public cloud.

Albertsons will also sign employees up for the Office 365 bundle, and the companies could use AI tech to develop cashier-less technology for the stores.

The three-year Albertsons agreement comes a week after Microsoft disclosed a seven-year deal with Walgreens.

Azure still stands second in the cloud market to Amazon Web Services. But retailers have increasingly turned away from AWS following Amazon's Whole Foods purchase and launch of its Amazon Go cashier-less retail shops.