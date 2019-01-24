Digital Realty, Facebook in renewable energy virtual agreement
Jan. 24, 2019 9:16 AM ETDigital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)DLR, FBBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) has sealed a virtual power purchase agreement on behalf of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), to support the latter's renewable energy goals at Digital Realty data centers.
- The long-term contract with SunEnergy1 secures about 80 megawatts of solar power capacity for Facebook.
- It's the first back-to-back utility-scale renewable energy transaction where a data-center landlord uses a virtual power purchase agreement to underpin a customer-dedicated renewable energy supply.
- SunEnergy1 will own and operate the project, located within Virginia Electric and Power territory in North Carolina.