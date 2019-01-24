Digital Realty, Facebook in renewable energy virtual agreement

  • Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) has sealed a virtual power purchase agreement on behalf of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), to support the latter's renewable energy goals at Digital Realty data centers.
  • The long-term contract with SunEnergy1 secures about 80 megawatts of solar power capacity for Facebook.
  • It's the first back-to-back utility-scale renewable energy transaction where a data-center landlord uses a virtual power purchase agreement to underpin a customer-dedicated renewable energy supply.
  • SunEnergy1 will own and operate the project, located within Virginia Electric and Power territory in North Carolina.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.