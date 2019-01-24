MGM Resorts +4% after announcing real estate evaluation plan
Jan. 24, 2019 9:16 AM ETMGM Resorts International (MGM)MGMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) announces the formation of an "ad-hoc board committee" to evaluate the company's real estate portfolio and make recommendations to the full board.
- MGM says the committee will be composed of three independent directors, each with extensive real estate and financial markets experience. The focus and objectives of the committee will be to remain consistent with MGM's existing strategy to enhance free cash flow per share, maximize value of the owned real estate and equity holdings, preserve the financial stability and position the company for continued growth.
- MGM +4.22% premarket to $28.99.
- Source: Press Release