Dicerna shakes up board

Jan. 24, 2019 9:18 AM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO)NVOBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) announces several changes to its board of directors (BOD), including the elevation of J. Kevin Buchi to Chairman of the board; the appointment of Marc Kozin, professional board member, and Anna Protopapas, president and CEO of Mersana Therapeutics, to the Dicerna BOD; and the departures of former Chairman David Madden and Director Brian Halak.
  • The changes are effective immediately.
  • Mr. Buchi, the former president and CEO of Cephalon, Inc. and TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals, joined the Dicerna board of directors in August 2018.
  • Previously, Mr. Kozin was a career strategy consultant, having served as president of L.E.K. Consulting's North American practice for 15 years from 1997-2012.
  • Prior to Mersana, Ms. Protopapas was president of Millennium Pharmaceuticals, where she led Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.’s $1.3B oncology business.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.