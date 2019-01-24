Dicerna shakes up board
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) announces several changes to its board of directors (BOD), including the elevation of J. Kevin Buchi to Chairman of the board; the appointment of Marc Kozin, professional board member, and Anna Protopapas, president and CEO of Mersana Therapeutics, to the Dicerna BOD; and the departures of former Chairman David Madden and Director Brian Halak.
- The changes are effective immediately.
- Mr. Buchi, the former president and CEO of Cephalon, Inc. and TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals, joined the Dicerna board of directors in August 2018.
- Previously, Mr. Kozin was a career strategy consultant, having served as president of L.E.K. Consulting's North American practice for 15 years from 1997-2012.
- Prior to Mersana, Ms. Protopapas was president of Millennium Pharmaceuticals, where she led Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.’s $1.3B oncology business.