AAL, LUV among premarket gainers
- China Lending (NASDAQ:CLDC) +35% amid investment, business factoring update.
- Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) +11% on FDA approval of Clobetasol Propionate Ointment USP, 0.05%.
- Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) +9% on Q3 results.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) +9% on Q4 results.
- Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) +9% on closing of its immuno-oncology (I-O) partnership deal with Gilead Sciences.
- Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) +8% on filing an IND with the U.S. FDA to initiate a Phase 2 clinical study of LPCN 1144 in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis with biopsy confirmed NASH subjects.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:INO) +8% on encouraging INO-3112 data.
- Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) +7% on Q2 results.
- American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) +6% on Q4 results.
- Invacare (NYSE:IVC) +6%.
- SLM (NYSE:SLM) +6% on Q4 results.
- Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) +5% on Q4 results.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) +5% on receiving $1.2M in proceeds through the recent exercise of our outstanding warrants.