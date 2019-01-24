More on Deluxe's Q1 beat

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) reports revenue from marketing solutions and other services rose 20.1% Y/Y in Q4.
Segment revenue: Small business services: $334M (+3.6%); Financial services: $160.2M (+15%); Direct checks: $30.5M (-8.1%).
Gross margin rate down 240 bps to 59%.
SG&A expense rate +60 bps to 41.2%.
Adjusted operating margin rate decreased 240 bps to 18.6%.
Q1 Guidance: Revenue: $490M to $505M; Diluted EPS: $1.15 to $1.21; Adjusted EPS: $1.05 to $1.15.
FY2019 Guidance: Revenue: low-single digit increase Y/Y; Diluted EPS: increase Y/Y; Adjusted EPS: slight increase Y/Y.
