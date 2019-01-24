McDermott wins EPC contract for BP offshore Trinidad

McDermott (NYSE:MDR) says it won a significant contract award by BP for the engineering, procurement and construction of the Cassia Compression project offshore Trinidad; MDR defines a significant contract as $250M-$500M.

MDR says it will provide engineering, procurement, construction, hook-up and commissioning of the 8,928 ton Cassia C topsides, a 3,747 ton jacket and a 793 ton bridge to link Cassia C with the existing Cassia B platform.

Cassia C is BP's third Cassia platform, handling gas coming from its operations in the Columbus Basin, and will receive 1.2B cf/day of gas through new piping from Cassia B across the bridge.