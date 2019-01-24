Eurozone outlook risk moves to the downside: Draghi

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi says the risks for the eurozone economic outlook have moved to the downside.

He cites "persistence of uncertainties related to geopolitical factors and the threat of protectionism, vulnerabilities in emerging markets, and financial market volatility."

Still, the ECB Governing Council is unanimous in the view that "likelihood of a recession is low."

The euro bounces off of session low against the dollar; -0.2% against the dollar, earlier it was down as much as 0.6%.

