Nokia brings cloud leader Heeran back to fold from Vodafone
Jan. 24, 2019 9:29 AM ETVodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)VOD, NOKBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Fran Heeran is leaving his post leading cloud, automation and virtualization efforts at Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) to rejoin Nokia (NYSE:NOK).
- Heeran left Alcatel-Lucent (then freshly part of Nokia) in 2016 to join Netcracker for about 14 months, then found his way to Vodafone as group head of virtualization, SDN and NFV.
- It's a significant hire for Nokia, who gets operator and telecom software experience at a key point in the ramp to 5G -- and a corresponding headache for Vodafone and its technology leadership.
- Premarket, Nokia is up 2% and Vodafone down 2.6%. Vodafone is feeling some heat today from a sales drop at Vodacom.