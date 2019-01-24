Nokia brings cloud leader Heeran back to fold from Vodafone

  • Fran Heeran is leaving his post leading cloud, automation and virtualization efforts at Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) to rejoin Nokia (NYSE:NOK).
  • Heeran left Alcatel-Lucent (then freshly part of Nokia) in 2016 to join Netcracker for about 14 months, then found his way to Vodafone as group head of virtualization, SDN and NFV.
  • It's a significant hire for Nokia, who gets operator and telecom software experience at a key point in the ramp to 5G -- and a corresponding headache for Vodafone and its technology leadership.
  • Premarket, Nokia is up 2% and Vodafone down 2.6%. Vodafone is feeling some heat today from a sales drop at Vodacom.
