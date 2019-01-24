Union Gaming defends Las Vegas Sands

Union Gaming analyst John DeCree says the results from Las Vegas Sands (LVS -1.9% ) indicate strong Macau fundamentals despite the headlines.

"On top of LVS's solid double-digit GGR growth, the retail mall operations are performing very well in spite of reports that luxury goods retailers are seeing softness in Asia. Tenant sales per square foot at the Macau retail assets are up about 5% over the past twelve months," he notes. Also, the shift in focus to VIP by Las Vegas Sands explains some of the concerns over EBITDA margin.

DeCree says Las Vegas Sands (Buy, $70 price target) continues to look attractive off its strong fundamentals, under leveraged balance sheet and generous dividend yield.

Other analyst actions on LVS: Credit Suisse drops its price target to $58 from $59, Nomura lowers its PT to $54 from $56, Barclays defends its Overweight rating.