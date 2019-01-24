Report: Sony eyeing stake in India's Zee Entertainment

Sony (SNE -0.9% ) is in talks to buy a stake in Zee Entertainment, including potentially a controlling stake, according to India's CNBC-TV18.

The Japanese multinational has a heavy broadcast TV presence in India and has been looking to beef it up, according to the report.

And that comes against the backdrop that Disney (DIS -0.8% ) is set to replace Fox (FOX +0.1% , FOXA +0.2% ) as partners of Star India when those two companies complete their $71B asset deal. Comcast (CMCSA -2.7% ) may yet be involved in a Zee deal as well.

Zee is available through a TV presence across 117 countries.