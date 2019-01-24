United Rentals unveils new fleet productivity metric

United Rentals (URI +4.6% ) is expected to talk about its brand new fleet productivity metric during today's conference call scheduled for noon. The new metric was announced in the company's earnings release yesterday.

"It's intended to be an evolution beyond the operational metrics URI has historically provided, which it plans to sunset by mid-2019. Fleet Productivity is a 'comprehensive measure that combines' changes in rental rates + time utilization + change in mix "in one metric," explains Oppenheimer on the development.

"We support the reporting metric evolution, appreciate URI's gradual transition, and anticipate investors acclimate relatively well pending successful URI communication/transparency," writes Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger.