Analysts adjust Lam targets after earnings surprise

Stifel lowers its Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) price target from $229 to $209 while maintaining a Buy rating.

The firm cites Lam's "near term outlook that allayed some of the worst case scenario fears" and made more room for potential upsides.

B. Riley raises its Lam target by $10 to $170 and holds the Neutral rating. Analyst Craig Ellis says the firm is "increasingly more positive" on the company.

Mizuho cuts its target by $5 to $160 and maintains a Neutral rating. The firm says the positive guidance could signal a near-term peak for March quarter revenues.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Lam Research shares are up 13% to $157.63.

