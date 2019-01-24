Stocks mixed as Ross says trade deal 'miles and miles' away

Stocks are off to a mixed start, as concerns about the global economy outweigh a batch of better than expected quarterly earnings reports; Dow -0.2% , S&P -0.1% , Nasdaq +0.5% .

Commerce Secretary Ross said in an interview with CNBC that the U.S. is “miles and miles” away from a trade deal with China.

European markets also trade mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.4% but Germany's DAX +0.1% at France's CAC +0.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.4% .

In the U.S., earnings results since yesterday's close came in mostly better than expected, including American Airlines ( +5.6% ), Texas Instruments ( +4.9% ), Southwest Airlines ( +4% ) and United Pacific ( +1.5% ).

Intel, Starbucks and Western Digital are among the companies scheduled to report after today's close.

A look at the S&P sectors shows consumer staples ( -1.4% ) and health care ( -0.7% ) underperforming the broader market while information technology ( +0.7% ) and industrials ( +0.3% ) outperform.

Also, the latest weekly initial jobless claims count totaled 199K, fewer than forecast and the lowest total in 49 years.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, pushing the two-year yield down 3 bps to 2.56% and the 10-year yield down 4 bps to 2.72%; the U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 96.20.