Stocks mixed as Ross says trade deal 'miles and miles' away

Stocks are off to a mixed start, as concerns about the global economy outweigh a batch of better than expected quarterly earnings reports; Dow -0.2%, S&P -0.1%, Nasdaq +0.5%.
Commerce Secretary Ross said in an interview with CNBC that the U.S. is “miles and miles” away from a trade deal with China.
European markets also trade mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.4% but Germany's DAX +0.1% at France's CAC +0.4%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.4%.
In the U.S., earnings results since yesterday's close came in mostly better than expected, including American Airlines (+5.6%), Texas Instruments (+4.9%), Southwest Airlines (+4%) and United Pacific (+1.5%).
Intel, Starbucks and Western Digital are among the companies scheduled to report after today's close.
A look at the S&P sectors shows consumer staples (-1.4%) and health care (-0.7%) underperforming the broader market while information technology (+0.7%) and industrials (+0.3%) outperform.
Also, the latest weekly initial jobless claims count totaled 199K, fewer than forecast and the lowest total in 49 years.
U.S. Treasury prices are higher, pushing the two-year yield down 3 bps to 2.56% and the 10-year yield down 4 bps to 2.72%; the U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 96.20.
WTI crude oil +0.1% to $52.66/bbl.
