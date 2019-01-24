Merck KGaA out-licenses two gene-editing candidates to Vertex

Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAY) out-licenses exclusive rights to two DNA-dependent protein kinase (DNA-PK) inhibitors, M981 (formerly VX-984) and a preclinical candidate, to Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX -0.8% ) for gene-editing applications in six inherited diseases. The company says DNA-PK inhibitors can enhance the effectiveness of CRISPR/Cas9.

Under the terms of the agreement, Merck will receive an upfront payment, milestones and royalties on net sales. Merck retains the rights to both assets in all other disease areas, including oncology. Vertex has the option to add indications to its license. Specific financial terms are not disclosed.

Merck acquired both molecules in a license deal with Vertex in 2017.