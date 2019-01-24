Semis +5% on positive earnings reports

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 5% compared to the 0.7% gain for the sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) after yesterday's positive slate of earnings from Lam Research, Xilinx (XLNX +17.1%), and Teradyne (TER +12.3%) and a mixed report from Texas Instruments (TXN +5.1%).
On the move: Intel (INTC +3.1%), Maxim Integrated (MXIM +4.3%), AMD (AMD +3.7%), STMicroelectronics (STM +10.5%), ON Semiconductors (ON +7.8%), ASML (ASML +4%), Micron (MU +6.7%), Analog Devices (ADI +5.9%), Cirrus Logic (CRUS +4.3%), Seagate Technology (STX +3.9%).
Related semiconductor ETFs: SOXL, SOXX, SMH, USD, PSI, XSD, SOXS, SSG, FTXL, XTH
