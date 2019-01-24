Semis +5% on positive earnings reports

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 5% compared to the 0.7% gain for the sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) after yesterday's positive slate of earnings from Lam Research, Xilinx (XLNX +17.1% ), and Teradyne (TER +12.3% ) and a mixed report from Texas Instruments (TXN +5.1% ).

On the move: Intel (INTC +3.1% ), Maxim Integrated (MXIM +4.3% ), AMD (AMD +3.7% ), STMicroelectronics (STM +10.5% ), ON Semiconductors (ON +7.8% ), ASML (ASML +4% ), Micron (MU +6.7% ), Analog Devices (ADI +5.9% ), Cirrus Logic (CRUS +4.3% ), Seagate Technology (STX +3.9% ).

