There's no good reason for GE's stock rebound, Tusa says

General Electric's (GE +0.6% ) recent stock run higher has been “a show about nothing,” J.P. Morgan’s Stephen Tusa says, cautioning investors to wait until GE reports Q4 earnings on Jan. 31 before making any moves.

“GE has continued to outperform in 2019 on hope for a recovery underpinned by almost no hard data or tangible new news,” Tusa says, adding that reports that GE may sell its key aviation business “do not count” as a positive driver for the stock, and the potential GECAS sale is evolving from a “big perceived positive to potentially disadvantageous.”

“Either way, much of this debate should become clearer within the next week as earnings will provide some necessary direction with tangible numbers and potential clarity around portfolio/balance sheet strategy, which we believe will be more dilutive than most assume,” Tusa says.