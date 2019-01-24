Hexcel +6% on Q4 result beats

Jan. 24, 2019 10:23 AM ETHexcel Corporation (HXL)HXLBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Hexcel (HXL +6.5%) reported Q4 sales growth of 9.6% Y/Y to $561M, with Commercial aerospace sales of $385.4M (+6.7% Y/Y); Space & Defense sales of $97.7M (+1.3% Y/Y) and Industrial sales of $77.9M (+43.7% Y/Y).
  • Q4 Gross margin declined by 100 bps to 26.8%; operating margin declined by 114 bps to 17.1% and adj. operating margin improved by 24 bps to 18.4%.
  • Segment results: Composite Materials sales $465.2M (+8.6% Y/Y) and operating margin of 20.9% down by 140 bps; Engineered Products sales $113.8M (+15.3% Y/Y) and operating margin 8.2% down by 350 bps.
  • Q4 SG&A expenses decreased 12.2% Y/Y to $31.7M and Research and technology expenses increased 17.8% Y/Y to $15.2M.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $421.4M, as of December 31, 2018, compared to $428.7M a year ago.
  • Company reported cash and cash equivalents of $32.7M, as of December 31, 2018; and FCF of $237.3M, compared to $150.6M a year ago.
  • FY19 Guidance: Sales $2.375B-$2.475B; Adj. EPS $3.38-$3.53; FCF greater than $250M; Capex $170M-$190M and estimated effective tax rate of 24%.
