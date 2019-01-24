Old Republic -3.5% as Q4 GAAP hit by unrealized investment losses

Old Republic (NYSE:ORI) slides 3.5% as the insurance company reports Q4 net income excluding investment gains or losses was 45 cents per share, in-line with estimate, vs. 33 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 unrealized losses were $311.6M, or 82 cents a share, from changes in fair value of equity securities.

Q4 GAAP loss per share of 36 cents compares with EPS of $1.01 a year ago.

Q4 pretax income excluding investment gains and losses fell 15% to $170.6M from $200.6M a year ago.

Q4 net premiums and fees earned of $1.45B rose 0.4% Y/Y.

Q4 total operating revenue of $1.59B rose 1.1% Y/Y.

Q4 consolidated composite ratio of 95.1% vs. 92.0% a year ago.

Net investment income of $110.3M increased 6.3% Y/Y.

Conference call at 3:00 PM ET.