Food stocks in retreat after McCormick earnings, Post downgrade

|About: McCormick & Company, Inco... (MKC)|By: , SA News Editor

Food stocks are tracking lower after soft earnings McCormick (MKC -11.7%) and a biting downgrade on Post Holdings (POST -6.3%). Of note, McCormick issued profit guidance below expectations (FY19 EPS of $5.17 to $5.27 vs. $5.40 consensus), while Piper's note on Post ratcheted up the caution on earnings headwinds.

Decliners include Kellogg (NYSE:K-1.8%, Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF-1.1%, Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS-1.0%, J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM-2.3%, Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB-1.1%, Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW-2.2%, SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL-1.4%, General Mills (NYSE:GIS-1.1%, Ingredion (NYSE:INGR-1.4%, Flwoer Foods (NYSE:FLO-1.1%, Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC-1.6%, Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM-1.3% and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC-0.9%.