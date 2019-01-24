Food stocks are tracking lower after soft earnings McCormick (MKC -11.7% ) and a biting downgrade on Post Holdings (POST -6.3% ). Of note, McCormick issued profit guidance below expectations (FY19 EPS of $5.17 to $5.27 vs. $5.40 consensus), while Piper's note on Post ratcheted up the caution on earnings headwinds.

Decliners include Kellogg (NYSE:K) -1.8% , Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) -1.1% , Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) -1.0% , J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) -2.3% , Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) -1.1% , Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) -2.2% , SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) -1.4% , General Mills (NYSE:GIS) -1.1% , Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) -1.4% , Flwoer Foods (NYSE:FLO) -1.1% , Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) -1.6% , Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) -1.3% and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) -0.9% .