Food stocks are tracking lower after soft earnings McCormick (MKC -11.7%) and a biting downgrade on Post Holdings (POST -6.3%). Of note, McCormick issued profit guidance below expectations (FY19 EPS of $5.17 to $5.27 vs. $5.40 consensus), while Piper's note on Post ratcheted up the caution on earnings headwinds.
Decliners include Kellogg (NYSE:K) -1.8%, Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) -1.1%, Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) -1.0%, J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) -2.3%, Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) -1.1%, Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) -2.2%, SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) -1.4%, General Mills (NYSE:GIS) -1.1%, Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) -1.4%, Flwoer Foods (NYSE:FLO) -1.1%, Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) -1.6%, Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) -1.3% and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) -0.9%.
Now read: Lamb Weston: It's In The Price »