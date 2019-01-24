Square +3.7% as bull sees new debit card boosting revenue

Square (NYSE:SQ) gains 3.7% after Nomura analyst Dan Dolev sees the fintech's free business-to-business debit card tapping a market under-penetrated by traditional card companies and boosting Square's revenue.

Boosts price target to $110 from $108.

Says Square could initially capture $4B of its sellers' gross payment volumes and could imply a $50B long-term technology acceptance in North America.

B2B commerce is more than double that of consumer payments market with $120T in volumes and $25T in North America, only 1% of which is carded, Dolev says.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

