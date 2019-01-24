BP invests in Chinese electric vehicle charging platform

BP says it has invested in Chinese start-up PowerShare, which connects electric vehicle drivers, charge point operators and power suppliers, streamlining the charging experience from locating a charge point through to paying for the power supply; the size of the investment is not disclosed.

The PowerShare application, which is used in cities such as Shanghai, will help manage growing pressure on power grids as electric vehicle usage surges in the coming decades; China is targeting sales of more than 7M EVs by 2025.

"Our investment into PowerShare, BP Ventures’ first direct investment in China, demonstrates our continued intent to provide charging solutions and advanced mobility offers to Chinese consumers both on and off our forecourts," BP says.