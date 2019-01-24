Wireless gains pace Rogers to beat in Q4

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) is 2.4% lower in NYSE trading, reversing premarket gains after it beat expectations with Q4 earnings thanks to continued wireless improvement.

Net income beat and rose by 1%, to C$502M, on overall revenues that grew 6% to C$3.938B. Service revenues grew thanks both to a bigger pospaid subscriber base and higher blended ARPU.

In wireless, it added a net 112,000 postpaid subscribers (up 40K from the prior year) to land at 9.157M; churn was 1.23%, down 0.25 points. Prepaid saw net losses of 139,000 to end up at 1.626M, with churn at 5.85% (up 2.63 points).

Blended average revenue per user rose C$0.96 to C$55.91/month.

Revenue by segment: Wireless, C$2.464B (up 8%); Cable, C$989M (up 1%); Media, C$540M (up 3%).

EBITDA by segment: Wireless, C$1.028B (up 7%); Cable, C$489M (up 3%); Media, C$40M (up 8%).

For 2019, it's guiding to 3-5% gains in revenue and 7-9% gains in adjusted EBITDA, providing for a boost of C$200M-C$300M in free cash flow even as capex is expected to rise to C$2.85B-C$3.05B from 2018's C$2.79B.

Previously: Rogers beats by C$0.05, beats on revenue (Jan. 24 2019)

Press release