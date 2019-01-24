Applied Industrial Technologies -5.4% post Q2 results
- Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT -5.4%) reports Q2 revenue growth of 25.9% Y/Y to $840M.
- Q2 overall margins: Gross profit increased 68 bps to 28.9%; operating income increased 23 bps to 7.23% and EBITDA increased 60 bps to 9.05%.
- The Company’s increased the quarterly cash dividend to $0.31/common share payable on February 28, 2019.
- “We are fully committed to generating shareholder value and leveraging our expanding product, service and solution offering to drive profitable growth.” Said Neil A. Schrimsher, Applied’s President & CEO.
- 2019 Revised Guidance: EPS between $4.45-4.65 on a sales increase of 12.5-15% Y/Y.
