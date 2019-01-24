Dimon and Solomon met with Maxine Waters: CNBC

  • JPMorgan (JPM +0.2%) CEO Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs (GS +0.8%) CEO David Solomon recently had private meetings with Representative Maxine Waters, who leads the House banking panel, CNBC reports, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.
  • Dimon and Solomon met separately with Waters, often a vocal critic of big banks, in Washington as the California Democrat was preparing to become chair of the House Financial Services Committee.
  • The two executives gave their views on a range of topics, such as where they stand on the economy, and left the door open to continued dialogue with her.
  • It wasn't clear whether Waters met with CEO's of other big U.S. banks.
