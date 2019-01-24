SQM moves to safeguard secrets from China's Tianqi Lithium

SQM says it told Chilean regulators that it had taken measures to safeguard its corporate secrets, just weeks after China's Tianqi Lithium purchased a 23.77% stake in the miner.

SQM says it told financial regulator CMF that all requests for sensitive information by a board member “appointed by a shareholder who is also a competitor” would be routed through the company’s CEO and then shared with Chilean anti-trust regulators; the CEO would be authorized to deny access to business secrets, but only on the order of the regulator.

SQM also says its board will create a new, internal Lithium Committee to review contracts and other documents related to lithium, in order to “process all sensitive information.”