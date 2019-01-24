U.S. fixed-rate mortgages flatten

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 4.45% for the week ending Jan. 24, 2019, unchanged from the previous week, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Survey.

"Given that the economy remains on solid footing and weekly mortgage purchase application activity has been strong so far in 2019, we expect the decline in home sales to moderate or even reverse over the next couple of months,” says Freddie's chief economist, Sam Khater.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) is up 1.2%; individual names on the rise include: D.R. Horton (DHI +2% ), KB Home (KBH +1.2% ), PulteGroup (PHM +0.9% ), Toll Brothers (TOL +1.8% ), and Lennar (LEN +2.2% ).

15-year FRM averages 3.88%, also unchanged from prior week.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averages 3.90%, up from 3.87% in the previous week.

