BT Group becomes first foreign telecom with nationwide China license

BT Group (BT -0.4% ) has become the first non-Chinese telecom to get a nationwide operating license in China, it tells Bloomberg.

That will allow the British incumbent telecom to contract directly with Chinese customers and bill them in renminbi.

Two licenses are involved: a domestic IP-VPN license and a nationwide ISP license.

The deal is subject to be scaled up, and it's thanks to cooperation between China and the UK, the company says.