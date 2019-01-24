Tech

BT Group becomes first foreign telecom with nationwide China license

|About: BT Group plc (BT)|By:

BT Group (BT -0.4%) has become the first non-Chinese telecom to get a nationwide operating license in China, it tells Bloomberg.

That will allow the British incumbent telecom to contract directly with Chinese customers and bill them in renminbi.

Two licenses are involved: a domestic IP-VPN license and a nationwide ISP license.

The deal is subject to be scaled up, and it's thanks to cooperation between China and the UK, the company says.

BT more fully enters a market led by state-owned telecoms China Mobile (CHL +0.9%), China Telecom (CHA -1.4%) and China Unicom (CHU -0.7%).

