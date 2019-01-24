Briggs & Stratton slips 16% post Q2 results; lowers FY19 guidance

Briggs & Stratton (BGG -16.2% ) reported Q2 sales increase of 13.2% Y/Y to $505.46M, with Engines segment sales of $272.02M (+11.7% Y/Y) and Product segment sales of $254.63M (+14.7% Y/Y).

Engine sales unit volumes increased by 17% Y/Y, or ~274,000 engines.

Q2 Overall gross margin declined by 251 bps to 18.3% and operating margin declined by 225 bps to 1.6%.

Engines Segment gross margin declined by 240 bps to 20.4%, due to lower manufacturing volume, inefficiencies, and unfavorable sales mix; Operating margin declined by 190 bps to 1.7%; and adj. operating margin of 4.5%.

Products Segment gross margin declined by 190 bps to 14.8%; Operating margin declined by 200 bps to 1.7%; and Adj. operating margin was 3.1% down by 110 bps .

Net Cash used in operating activities YTD was $216.03M, compared to $64.86M a year ago.

Company has cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $35.12M, as of December 31, 2018.

During the quarter Company repurchased $6.3M of common stock.

Company revised its FY19 guidance reflecting weather-related market softness in Europe and Australia and the impact of the Sears bankruptcy.

FY19 Guidance, lowered: EPS $1.10-$1.30 (prior $1.4-$1.6); Net sales $1.9B-$1.96B (prior $1.95B-$2.01B); operating margin 4.5%-4.8% (prior 5.3%-5.5%); Capex ~$65M and Pre-tax charges $60-$70M (prior $50M-$55M).

