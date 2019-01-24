Anglo American reports Q4 production rose 7% Y/Y; copper output +23%

Jan. 24, 2019 11:26 AM ETAnglo American plc (AAUKF)AAUKFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) says Q4 copper production jumped 23% Y/Y to a five-year high of 183.5K metric tons, with overall output excluding the negative effect of halted operations at its Minas Rio project rising 7% as a result of operational changes that boosted efficiency.
  • Anglo says rough diamond production from its De Beers diamond producing subsidiary rose 12% Y/Y to 9.1M, due to increased production at the Orapa mine.
  • Q4 platinum and palladium production both increased by 3% to 602.3K oz. and 386.6K oz., respectively.
  • For FY 2019, Anglo forecasts copper production of 630K-660K tons and diamond production of 31M-33M carats, with lower production caused by exiting the Venetia open pit mine.
  • Anglo trims full-year platinum production guidance to 4.2M-4.5M oz., citing a transition of Sibanye-Stillwater material to a tolling arrangement in place of its concentrate purchased.
