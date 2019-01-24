Citron loves RH

RH (NYSE:RH) perks up after falling on the radar of Citron Research in a positive way.

The firm known as having a short-selling bent calls RH the most compelling story in retail.

"The holy grail of retailing is to create a multi-generational venue where people congregate and obtain an emotional attachment to the brand that supersedes the products sold in stores. There are only two companies doing this on a grand scale: Apple… and RH," gushes Citron.

Citron says it would be disappointed if RH shares didn't run up to $250.

Shares of RH are up 3.64% on the day.

Full Citron report