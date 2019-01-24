B.O.S.' receives $1.9M in orders from new customer in India
Jan. 24, 2019 11:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) supply chain division has received orders totaling $1.9M from a new customer, an electronics manufacturer, in India.
- The orders, for electronic components, are expected to be delivered during 2019–2020.
- Avidan Zelicovski, BOS’ President, stated: “We’re very pleased to continue to expand our business in India by adding this new customer with a significant order. Our Supply Chain business outside of Israel has shown strong momentum in the first nine months of 2018, contributing a record 52% of the total Supply Chain division revenues.”
- BOSC is +5.8% to $2.3601
- Source: Press Release