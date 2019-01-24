Early Q4 reports weigh on large cap drug makers

Most members of Big Biopharma are in the red following Q4 reports from Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY -0.4% ), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -1.2% ) and, to a lesser extent, Abbott (ABT -0.3% ).

J&J beat consensus but its 2019 guidance appeared to disappoint investors who are anxious to see growth pick up.

BMY also beat consensus, but Opdivo sales were lighter than expected.

ABT slightly missed EPS and revenue expectations, but non-GAAP EPS was inline.