Facebook sheds gains alongside report alleging account fakery

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) shares have fallen in the past hour, giving up the day's gains, coinciding with a negative report from PlainSite alleging a massive number of fake accounts.

PlainSite says more than 50% of Facebook's accounts are "very likely fake."

Moreover, PlainSite says the company is lying about is fake accounts, which would make it liable to its advertising customers for billions of dollars.

"Its customers purchase advertising on Facebook based on the fact that it can supposedly target advertisements at more than 2 billion real human beings. To the extent that users aren’t real, companies are throwing their money down the drain," PlainSite says.

PlainSite's founder, Aaron Greenspan, has a long history with Facebook: Greenspan said in 2004 he recognized aspects of his own Harvard portal in the just-launched thefacebook.com and believed that Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg was copying his features one by one. Facebook and Greenspan entered into a formal settlement in 2009.