Airbus CEO sees 'harmful decisions' for U.K. jobs in a no-deal Brexit
Jan. 24, 2019 11:46 AM ETAirbus SE (EADSF)EADSF, EADSYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) CEO Tom Enders warns the company could move wing manufacturing out of the U.K. in the absence of a smooth exit from the European Union, predicting "potentially very harmful decisions" for its British operations in the event of a 'no-deal' Brexit.
- Airbus, which makes the wings for all of its planes in the U.K. and employs 14K people in the country, says a disorderly breakup would threaten its continued presence there.
- Enders says there would be no immediate change in its industrial presence but issues his sharpest warning yet that future jobs are at risk.
- "Don’t listen to the Brexiteers’ madness which asserts that, because we have huge plants here, we will not move and we will always be here. They are wrong," the CEO says, noting that "aerospace is a long-term business, and we could be forced to re-direct future investments in the event of a no-deal Brexit."