Proteon down 3%
Jan. 24, 2019 Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (PRTO)
- Thinly traded nano cap Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO -3%) slips on almost double normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 86K shares.
- This morning, the company announced that complete results from its Phase 3 PATENCY-1 study evaluating lead candidate vonapanitase's effect on fistula patency in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients were just published in the Journal of Vascular Surgery. The data, first announced about three years ago, failed to show a treatment effect compared to placebo.
- Topline data from a second Phase 3, PATENCY-2, should be available in March.
- A fistula, which is the access point for dialysis, is a surgically created connection of an artery and vein in the arm (usually). Since CKD patients undergo dialysis 3-5 times each week, the robustness of the fistula degrades over time.
- The company says vonapanitase dilates the blood vessel by reducing the constricting force of a protein called elastin, which enables many tissues in the body to resume their shape after contracting or stretching.
